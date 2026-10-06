Evacuation warning issued in Colorado for homes near wildfire burning in Boulder County

A warning to evacuate was issued Tuesday morning for some homes in the area of Dry Creek St. Vrain Trail in Boulder County due to a wildfire burning in the area. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the warning was issued at 9:38 a.m. for the wildfire north of Highway 7 off Forest Service 920 Road.

Fire officials said that smoke may be visible from the Dry Creek Fire between Lyons and Allenspark.

According to the BCSO, the warning includes north of Riverside, east of Allenspark, west of Lyons on U.S. Forest Service-owned lands in that area, between South Sheep Mountain and Coffintop Mountain.

Officials said those who live in the area should prepare to evacuate and get their necessary items ready to go.

Residents are urged to sign up for emergency alerts online.