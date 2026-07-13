Pre-evacuation notice issued for residents around Lake City, Colorado as Elk Fire continues to grow

The Elk Fire in western Colorado has grown to approximately 488 acres and remains 0% contained. Due to the fire's growth, authorities have issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents in Hinsdale and Gunnison Counties.

The pre-evacuation notice for Hinsdale County residents includes:

Along Highway 149 from the Hinsdale County line to the Town of Lake City

Properties in Lake City

The areas south, east, and west of town

In Gunnison County, residents in the GNN 220 area are under a pre-evacuation notice, including:

Along Highway 149 north of the county line

South of the Whinnery Ranch gravel pit

East and west of the national forest boundaries

This is not a mandatory evacuation notice. Residents in these areas are encouraged to be prepared in case an evacuation is issued.

Hinsdale County officials advised those under a pre-evacuation notice to gather what they need, review their evacuation plans, and watch for emergency alerts. Anyone with medical issues, livestock needs, or other factors that require more time to evacuate is encouraged to begin preparing immediately and to leave as soon as possible.

Evacuated livestock can be taken to the Gunnison County Fairgrounds, located at 275 South Spruce Street in Gunnison. Authorities said anyone bringing animals needs to call (970) 641-7660. Any animals entering the fairgrounds will be subject to mandatory vet checks.

A public meeting regarding the Elk Fire will take place Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Lake City Community School.