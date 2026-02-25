Evacuation orders issued for northeastern Colorado town of Padroni due to fire

Evacuation orders were issued for the northeastern Colorado town of Padroni on Wednesday afternoon due to what was described as a large grass fire. The town is located north of Sterling, which sent resources to the fire along with several other agencies.

The fire burned in the area of Highway 113 at mile marker 12 in Logan County. Residents in the area were ordered to leave their homes.

Padroni is located about 137 miles northeast of Denver.