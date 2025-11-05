16 Colorado state lawmakers face ethics complaints after political organization paid for Vail hotel rooms

Sixteen Democratic state lawmakers are accused of violating the state of Colorado's gift ban after a political organization paid for their rooms at a luxury hotel in Vail.

The watchdog group that brought the complaints -- Common Cause -- is considered left-leaning. But it was also one of the driving forces behind a constitutional amendment that banned public officials from accepting gifts worth more than $75.

According to the complaints, the lawmakers are members of the so-called "Colorado Opportunity Caucus." It held a retreat last month at a luxury hotel in Vail, where legislators mingled with lobbyists.

Common Cause says the head of the caucus -- state Sen. Lindsey Daugherty -- asked a pro-business organization called One Main Street to pick up the tab for lawmakers' rooms, at a cost of $25,000. It says One Main Street agreed.

Common Cause's Attorney, Scott Moss, says One Main Street -- which doesn't disclose its donors -- created the caucus and bankrolls it to give business interests access to lawmakers. He says footing the bill for luxury hotel rooms is a clear violation of the gift ban.

"What the gift ban says is that there's donations, there (is) independent spending. The one line you can't cross is a legislator can't say go buy me that and if someone tries to buy you a thing, you have to decline," Moss said.

Daughterty released a statement saying, "Since its creation, the Colorado Opportunity Caucus has operated under direct legal guidance, so we know we acted in full compliance with the law. The State Ethics Commission has to perform their due diligence and when they do, we are confident the complaint will be dismissed as the political theater it is."

The caucus consists of moderate Democrats who have clashed with more progressive members of the party. Headed into 2026, Daugherty says Democrats should be "elevating each other not tearing each other down."

Moss insists the complaints are not politically motivated. He says this is he worst violation of the gift ban he's seen since it was enacted 20 years ago. He says lawmakers should have to pay back the money plus fines.

The Independent Ethics Commission will have the final say.