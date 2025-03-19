Watch CBS News
2 men escape from Colorado ICE facility in Aurora during power outage

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

2 people who were detained by ICE escape from federal facility in Colorado
2 people who were detained by ICE escape from federal facility in Colorado 00:30

Two people who were detained at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Denver Contract Detention Facility in Aurora have escaped and officials said late Wednesday that they are hoping people in Colorado will help in the search for them.

They are 24-year-old Geilond Vido-Romero and 32-year-old Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez.

joel-jose-gonzalez-gonzalez.jpg
Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez   ICE
geilond-vido-romero.jpg
Geilond Vido-Romero   ICE

The two men escaped on Tuesday night during a power outage at the facility, according to the Aurora Police Department. It wasn't until 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday that the police department said staff noticed that the men were missing.

Anyone with information on where Vido-Romero or Gonzalez-Gonzalez are can call the ICE tipline at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or fill out the federal agency's online tip form.

