Erik Hernandez, LaSalle police officer, charged with murder in Weld County grand jury indictment

A Colorado police officer has been charged with murder. A Weld County grand jury issued an indictment of officer Erik Hernandez with the LaSalle Police Department.

Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Juston Reffel on May 3 at a Family Dollar store. He was at the store responding to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle.

According to the indictment, Reffel was killed while trying to get away. Hernandez is charged with second degree murder.

