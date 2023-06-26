Erik Hernandez, LaSalle police officer, charged with murder in Weld County grand jury indictment
A Colorado police officer has been charged with murder. A Weld County grand jury issued an indictment of officer Erik Hernandez with the LaSalle Police Department.
Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Juston Reffel on May 3 at a Family Dollar store. He was at the store responding to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle.
According to the indictment, Reffel was killed while trying to get away. Hernandez is charged with second degree murder.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.