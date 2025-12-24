DOJ says "over a million more documents" potentially related to Epstein case have been found

Washington — The Justice Department said Wednesday that it was informed by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI that "they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case."

In a post on X, the Justice Department said it had received the documents for review, noting that the process of releasing the files may take "a few more weeks" due to the volume of materials.

"We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible," the Justice Department said.

DOJ said it will "continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump's direction to release the files." It did not say when it was informed of the new documents.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress approved and the president signed into law last month, set a Dec. 19 deadline for the Justice Department to release all the unclassified materials it has related to the late sex offender and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. The law makes exceptions for protecting survivors' personal information and other narrow categories.

The Justice Department released an initial tranche of documents on the day of the deadline, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the remaining documents would be released on a rolling basis. On Tuesday, the Justice Department released another huge batch of documents, including more than 11,000 files totaling nearly 30,000 pages.

The files released so far include thousands of photos, court records, grand jury transcripts, FBI and DOJ documents, emails, news clippings, videos and other records.