Envision:You raises thousands of dollars at art show, auction for LGBTQ+ resources

CBS News Colorado was a proud sponsor of the Envision:You Art Show and Auction on Wednesday night. First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White emceed the fundraiser, which celebrates and works to support mental health for LGBTQ+ community members.

"Envision:You chose an art show as one of our annual benefit events because we know art is such a powerful medium for expression, connection and healing. Studies connect art to healing in ways that are truly astounding, benefitting mental and physical conditions from anxiety and depression to cancer and dementia," said CEO Steven Haden. "Tonight is about honoring the therapeutic power of art in mental health recovery. People have long used art to express themselves and work through life's experiences and emotions."

The organization works daily to close gaps in behavioral health outcomes for people holding LGBTQ+ identities, as it says those individuals are prone to experiences of discrimination, threats of violence, traumatic experiences, isolation, and harmful societal messages.

Envision:You also presented data from a community-based research project with 600+ respondents of diverse identities across the state. It revealed:

1 in 2 respondents had seriously considered suicide at some point in their life.

Nearly 25% of LGBTQ+ individuals have a substance use disorder compared to about 10% of heterosexuals.

People in the LGBTQ+ community experience mental health issues at significantly higher rates, 61% have depression, 45% have PTSD, and 36% have an anxiety disorder. Furthermore, 43% of LGBTQ+ Coloradan's state they have an unmet need when it comes to their mental and emotional health citing a variety of barriers including the difficulty in finding affirming and culturally responsive care.

More than a third of respondents' report experiencing an eating disorder, one of the leading causes of premature death in the LGBTQ+ community.

The event, which raised thousands of dollars, not only celebrated pieces of physical artwork, but featured a performance by Davry Glamm, a former company member of Cleo-Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble.

To learn about all the resources available at Envision:You, click here: https://www.envision-you.org/