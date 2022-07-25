Watch CBS News
Local News

22-year-old man shot, killed after shooting at police responding to Englewood home

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

22-year-old man shot, killed after shooting at police responding to Englewood home
22-year-old man shot, killed after shooting at police responding to Englewood home 00:19

A 22-year-old man, who was accused of firing shots at Englewood police officers, was shot and killed by responding the officers when they returned gunfire at a home Sunday night. 

According to the Englewood Police Department press release, officers responded to a reported home disturbance involving a family in the 5000 block of S Grove Street close to 7:45 p.m. 

ois-englewood-transfer-frame-1041.jpg
CBS

When police were on scene, they say they were met with gunfire. The responding officers fire back, and the suspect what shot and killed at the scene. 

Englewood SWAT also responded to the home and ensured the area was safe and secure. The critical incident response team for the 18th Judicial District as also at the scene. 

There were no injuries to police, and those were fired shots went on administrative leave. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 8:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.