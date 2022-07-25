22-year-old man shot, killed after shooting at police responding to Englewood home

A 22-year-old man, who was accused of firing shots at Englewood police officers, was shot and killed by responding the officers when they returned gunfire at a home Sunday night.

According to the Englewood Police Department press release, officers responded to a reported home disturbance involving a family in the 5000 block of S Grove Street close to 7:45 p.m.

When police were on scene, they say they were met with gunfire. The responding officers fire back, and the suspect what shot and killed at the scene.

Englewood SWAT also responded to the home and ensured the area was safe and secure. The critical incident response team for the 18th Judicial District as also at the scene.

There were no injuries to police, and those were fired shots went on administrative leave.