Watch CBS News
Local News

Engineers rescued after rockslide derails train in Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Two engineers were rescued in the Colorado high country after a rockslide caused their train to derail into the Gunnison River earlier this week.

grand-junction-fire-dept-9-train-derailment.jpg
Grand Junction Fire Department

Union Pacific officials say a rockslide south of Whitewater caused the train to derail around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Two engineers became trapped inside the train.

The Grand Junction Fire Department said the remote area has no direct road access and is difficult to reach. They used a drone to help locate the derailed train while Union Pacific crews brought in a road-rail vehicle to take paramedics and search and rescue members to the site.

grand-junction-fire-dept-7-train-derailment.jpg
Grand Junction Fire Department

Authorities said the engineers were not injured when the train derailed, and first responders safely rescued them after about two hours.

grand-junction-fire-dept-15-train-derailment.jpg
Grand Junction Fire Department

The train consisted of two locomotives and five loaded rail cars hauling coal, Union Pacific said in an update Thursday. They stated that some fuel leaked as a result of the derailment and that cleanup and recovery are underway.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue