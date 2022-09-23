Energy Day’s ‘Pressure House’ offers exercise in home energy efficiency

Energy Day is an interactive exploration of Colorado's diverse energy and STEM fields. The Colorado Energy Office will be bringing a demonstration that shows the importance of making sure your home is properly sealed.

The Pressure House simulates the kind of Blower Door Test that can be done on any home.

"That's about 2,400 cubic feet of air that would be flowing through this hypothetical house," said Will Artrip, Auditor for Energy Resource Office.

Artrip shows CBS News Colorado how the Pressure House works when several doors, windows, and air leaks are open. As he closed some of the doors, windows, and sealed off some leaks, he was able to make the house more energy efficient.

"Everything's kind of working together to create a better envelope around that home," Artrip said.

The Energy Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that does pressure diagnostics for low income families. The Weatherization Assistance Program works with LEAP to identify families who would benefit from this kind of home evaluation.

"That's the goal. We want to save people energy, especially with the climate that we're in right now. We want to make sure that people can save a little bit on their bills every month, so they have money to do things they want to do,"

Energy audits not only offers helpful information to homeowners, it's a good career path for students with science, technology, engineering, and math interests.

LINK: Energy Day Colorado 2022

Energy Day is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24, 2022 outside of East High School