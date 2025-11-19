Watch CBS News
Employee at Denver metro area business narrowly avoids injury when vehicle crashes through wall

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

An employee at a mattress store in the Denver metro area narrowly escaped when a vehicle came crashing through the exterior wall of the building on Tuesday night.

university-car-into-business.jpg
Vehicle crashes through wall of mattress store on University Boulevard South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro Fire Rescue said a vehicle crashed into Beds By Design, located at 7400 S. University Boulevard, just before 5 p.m. They said the SUV carrying four people and another vehicle with a single occupant were involved in a crash on northbound University Boulevard, which sent the SUV off the road.

Medics evaluated all five people in the vehicles and one employee inside the business and determined they did not need to be taken to the hospital.

university-car-into-business-frame-401.jpg
Outer wall of mattress store on University Boulevard damaged in crash CBS

The employee told CBS Colorado that he barely managed to jump out of the way as the vehicle came crashing through the wall.

A building inspector deemed that the vehicle did not cause structural damage to the building and said it is still habitable.

