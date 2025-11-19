Employee at Denver metro area business narrowly avoids injury when vehicle crashes through wall

An employee at a mattress store in the Denver metro area narrowly escaped when a vehicle came crashing through the exterior wall of the building on Tuesday night.

Vehicle crashes through wall of mattress store on University Boulevard South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro Fire Rescue said a vehicle crashed into Beds By Design, located at 7400 S. University Boulevard, just before 5 p.m. They said the SUV carrying four people and another vehicle with a single occupant were involved in a crash on northbound University Boulevard, which sent the SUV off the road.

Medics evaluated all five people in the vehicles and one employee inside the business and determined they did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Outer wall of mattress store on University Boulevard damaged in crash CBS

The employee told CBS Colorado that he barely managed to jump out of the way as the vehicle came crashing through the wall.

A building inspector deemed that the vehicle did not cause structural damage to the building and said it is still habitable.