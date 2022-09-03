Domestic violence murder victim sought help before her death; DPD investigating handling of case

CBS News Colorado has learned that the Denver Police Department is investigating one of their detectives for their handling of a domestic violence assault complaint that was received in May. Three months later, the woman who made the verbal complaint to police was found dead, and her ex-boyfriend is being charged with murder.

"The Denver Police Department takes seriously and thoroughly investigates any allegation of misconduct or policy violation," the department wrote in a statement, responding to CBS News Colorado inquiries about the murder of Elizabeth Hatlas, 50. Her ex-boyfriend, Travis Tuomi, is being held for first-degree murder and tampering with a dead body.

According to neighbors, Hatlas and Tuomi had lived in a home at 3605 High Street in Denver's Cole neighborhood for about a decade.

"She was a very nice lady, very nice," said neighbor Jessica Sanchez.

But Sanchez and another neighbor said Hatlas and Tuomi could be heard fighting on multiple occasions and police had been called to the home.

"Arguing and slamming doors, that's what we would hear," said Sanchez.

A CBS News Colorado Investigation into the case learned that on May 11, Hatlas made a verbal complaint to Denver police about a domestic violence assault that she said had occurred on Feb. 13.

But how her outcry was handled is now the subject of a DPD internal affairs investigation, says the department.

"The Denver Police Department itself opened an Internal Affairs investigation under the specification 'Duties and Responsibilities of a Detective' related to the investigation of a May 11 report of domestic violence-related aggravated assault that reportedly occurred on Feb. 13, because the internal affairs investigation is ongoing," said the department stated, "We are unable to provide additional information at this time."

The department also denied a CBS News Colorado request for records related to Hatlas' May 11 complaint saying such a release could compromise the prosecution of Tuomi.

"We believe it would be contrary to the public interest to provide records and evidence from an ongoing prosecution," said DPD.

Hatlas was found dead in the backyard of the High Street home on Aug. 5. The Denver coroner said she died of asphyxiation. Tuomi was soon arrested and charged with murder. He is being held without bond.

Sanchez said the day before Hatlas was killed, she saw Hatlas with skinned knees.

"And then she came out and said 'game on- domestic violence' and those words stuck with me," recounted Sanchez.

She wonders if things might have gone differently if the earlier domestic violence complaint was handled more aggressively.

"If they would have done something more she would probably still be here," said Sanchez, "and she would probably be happy and on her way back to Florida because that's all she wanted, was to go back home."