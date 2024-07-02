Residents concerned after elevator shuts down during heat wave at 10-story Denver apartment complex

Denver apartment building "The Lincoln" residents dealing with broken elevators among other issues

Denver apartment building "The Lincoln" residents dealing with broken elevators among other issues

Denver apartment building "The Lincoln" residents dealing with broken elevators among other issues

Imagine slogging up 10 flights of stairs. That's the situation for people living in one Denver apartment building with broken elevators.

Tenants call it a health and safety risk and it is not the first time they've seen these issues. Back in 2022, residents complained about having no heat in the winter.

The Lincoln at Speer apartment complex is on Galapago St. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. CBS

"The Lincoln at Speer" apartment complex is located on Galapago St. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The residents report a lack of air conditioning in the building, the inconsistency of elevators working, and even bats.

Some residents claim living conditions at the complex have been a nightmare in the past few weeks.

Nathan Cummings, a resident at the complex for seven months now says he's had a near-death asthma attack due to having to take the stairs when the elevator is not available.

"I almost died three or four times... I don't want to tear up, it's scary," said Cummings.

Due to the lack of elevator access in the last month, Cummings made a couple of calls to 911 after struggling to breathe as he made his way up to the 4th floor in searing heat.

"Literally coming up these stairs my heart is racing, my breathing stops," said Cummings.

Cummings is just one of many residents with complaints, the group even started a Facebook page.

"They place value on everybody's lives here by not replacing the elevator," said Cummings.

Another resident who lives on the 10th floor sent CBS Colorado video showing bat feces right outside of his apartment, an issue he has been dealing with for over a month.

CBS

Other issues include a lack of security, including leaving garage gates open, which causes several concerns for residents when it comes to car theft and homeless people using the space.

"Homeless people can come right in and they do. 911 gets called for that as well," said Cummings.

According to tenants, management has been very dismissive of their concerns and requests.

Last week, in an email to tenants management acknowledged the elevator issues. Management said temps over 90 degrees can shut down computers and drives, which were never designed to withstand the heat we are now encountering in Denver.

Late Tuesday, a spokesperson for the building sent out the following e-mail to residents:

July 2, 2024

Dear Residents,

We wanted to provide you with an update on the elevator repairs at 1200 Galapago Street. We are aware that there is still trouble with the elevators reaching the 10th floor from the 10th Floor call station. To address this issue, we are implementing a solution where one of the elevators will be designated to "standby" on the 10th floor when not in active service, ensuring availability for 10th-floor residents.

We understand that this situation is less than ideal. However, we anticipate resolving it as early as tomorrow when the remaining new computer boards, previously back-ordered by the manufacturer, are scheduled for installation. Once installed, these boards will be programmed with updated software which we believe will resolve the 10th floor issue. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress.

Additionally, after conducting an assessment of the prolonged disruptions, we have determined that a partial rent credit is warranted. According to our records, there were five days during which all three elevators were simultaneously out of service for more than 12 hours at a time. As a result, we will provide a $75/day rent credit for each of those five days to all residents at 1200 Galapago Street. These credits will be reflected on your August rent statement.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work diligently to resolve this issue.

Sincerely,

The Lincoln at Speer

Some tenants with disabilities expressed extreme discomfort during the time the elevator service was off, adding they had to be carried down the stairs.

Those residents hope to now work with The Justice for the People Legal Center, a nonprofit that aims to protect tenants and fight for their rights.