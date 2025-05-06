Watch CBS News
Local News

Elementary school in Denver celebrates connection to outdoors with wildflower fence art

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Elementary school in Denver celebrates connection to outdoors with wildflower fence art
Elementary school in Denver celebrates connection to outdoors with wildflower fence art 00:50

The students and staff at University Park Elementary in Denver decorated a fence with wildflowers on their minds. It was part of Generation Wild's Wilderflower fence art installation that helps connect children with the outdoors by increasing the amount of time they spend outside. 

wildflower-fence-5vo-transfer-frame-1286.jpg
The students and staff at University Park Elementary in Denver decorated a fence with wildflowers on their minds.  CBS

The art was made using colorful packets of wildflower seeds. It's all part of Generation Wild's Wilderflower initiative, which has a goal of passing out 126,000 seed packets for Colorado families to plant this spring and summer. 

"We're also supporting our pollinator friends by planting wildflower seeds, so our bees, butterflies, and birds will help spread seeds across the state and create a better environment," said Rosemary Dempsy with Great Outdoors Colorado. 

wildflower-fence-5vo-transfer-frame-288.jpg
University Park Elementary students and staff decorated a fence with seed packets as part of Generation Wild's Wilderflower initiative. CBS

University Park Elementary is the first of many schools in the Denver metro area set to create art with a connection to the outdoors.     

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.