Elementary school in Denver celebrates connection to outdoors with wildflower fence art

The students and staff at University Park Elementary in Denver decorated a fence with wildflowers on their minds. It was part of Generation Wild's Wilderflower fence art installation that helps connect children with the outdoors by increasing the amount of time they spend outside.

The art was made using colorful packets of wildflower seeds. It's all part of Generation Wild's Wilderflower initiative, which has a goal of passing out 126,000 seed packets for Colorado families to plant this spring and summer.

"We're also supporting our pollinator friends by planting wildflower seeds, so our bees, butterflies, and birds will help spread seeds across the state and create a better environment," said Rosemary Dempsy with Great Outdoors Colorado.

University Park Elementary is the first of many schools in the Denver metro area set to create art with a connection to the outdoors.