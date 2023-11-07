Douglas County eyes close races, voter decisions on ballot measures

Douglas County was still waiting for clear candidate frontrunners in races and voter decisions to become apparent on election night Tuesday.

It was a nail-biter at the end of the day two ballot measures to benefit Douglas County School District RE-1.

But it did look like 5A — the $66 million mill levy to pay teachers more — was passing by a slim majority. And 5B — a bond for capital investments — is not passing currently.

In all three school board races the progressive candidates were leading. It looked as though incumbent Susan Meek would keep her seat and be joined on the board by Brad Geiger and Valerie Thompson.

Three out of four ballot questions in Parker were passing — and two Castle Pines ballot measures were both passing, including one that would increase the sale tax by 1% to improve roads.

The Town of Littleton approved a measure to retain and spend existing revenue on neighborhood improvements.

Of course, there were still many votes to be counted before official counts could be declared. Douglas County was expected to release updated results one more time before Tuesday ended, and said those results would reflect the majority of votes by end of day.

