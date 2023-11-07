Election Day 2023 in Colorado

Election Day 2023 in Coloradoget the free app
Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in Colorado. Find all the results of the races and ballot initiatives here once they are released by the Secretary of State's Office.
Colorado voter resources on Election Day
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. Voters in Colorado can find their nearest ballot drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov.
Important information for Colorado voters:
- Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office is distributed via ColoradoSOS.gov or GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in ".gov" are government websites.
- Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select "Contact my County Clerk" to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.
- All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.
- Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 30 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 30, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 30 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 7. After October 30, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.
- In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- This year more than 130 voting centers will be available for voters by October 30th and more than 400 drop boxes will be available for voters by October 31st. Some locations will open prior to these dates. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.
Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:
- Register to vote or update their voter registration
- Find their local County Clerk
- Find their closest drop box or voting center
- Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax
- Learn about Colorado's secure election processes
- Find accurate election information