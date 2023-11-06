Parker businesses: school funding in Douglas County is a business issue that impacts Coloradans

Douglas County voters will weigh in on a $66 million mill levy and bond at the ballot box on Tuesday. Supporters say ballot measures 5A and 5B will benefit the school district. Most of that mill levy would go to increasing district staff pay by about 9%.

Supporters say ballot measures 5A and 5B will benefit the Douglas County School District. CBS

According to Douglas County School District, the district is currently paying teachers about $20,000 a year less than neighboring districts. It's made hiring and retaining teachers hard. In Parker, some business owners feel the retention problems are a deterrent to economic growth in the county.

"It's fun to run into your teacher's families at the grocery store or local restaurants, and it's not happening as often as it once was," said Fountainhead Commercial Real Estate Principal Justin Rayburn.

Rayburn is a DCSD parent as well as a commercial real estate broker, he says low funding in the school district isn't just a problem for teachers.

"As a result of the low pay, a number of Douglas County teachers are having to move out of Parker specifically, that's what's impacting me and my children," Rayburn said, "not having enough teachers to teach our children is having a major impact on the quality of their education."

While the county continues to grow rapidly, he's seen businesses choose not to come to Parker because of concerns over education.

A view from downtown Parker. CBS

"Many business owners highly prioritize their children's education, and Douglas County is no longer seen as having that as a top priority, so businesses are going elsewhere," said Rayburn.

That's why Rayburn and the Parker Chamber of Commerce support 5A and 5B. The chamber says school funding is a business issue, and "you cannot be competitive in economic development without strong schools."

Meanwhile, others worry about the district's transparency, and the extra $20 a year per $100,000 in home value the measures would cost taxpayers.

"Our message has been between the economic situation and the existing school budget situation, now is not the right time," said Meghann Silverthorn, Treasurer for the Douglas County Republicans and former DCSD school board member.

Silverthorn says homeowners can't afford to approve a bump to property taxes in a year where home values in the county skyrocketed.

"Right now, the cost pressures are just so high," said Silverthorn.

But Rayburn says the community can't afford not to.

Douglas County voters will weigh in on a $66 million mill levy and bond at the ballot box Tuesday. CBS

"It's impacting us at the local level," said Rayburn.

If voters approve 5A and 5B Tuesday, property taxes would increase by $200 a year for a $1 million home. The salary bump for teachers would take effect immediately, and be retroactive to July of this year.