Watch CBS News
Local News

El Paso County sheriffs prompt mandatory evacuation due to wildfire near Peterson Road

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department are prompting a mandatory evacuation of residents due to a wildfire in the area of Peterson and Galley road.

The department tweeted Sunday evening of a 2-mile radius wildland fire and is urging residents to evacuate the area. EPCS also urged residents who live in the area of Preble and Boreal Drive, west to Newt Drive to evacuate mandatorily.  

CBS News Colorado will update accordingly on evacuations in the area. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 4:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.