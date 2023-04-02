El Paso County sheriffs prompt mandatory evacuation due to wildfire near Peterson Road
Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department are prompting a mandatory evacuation of residents due to a wildfire in the area of Peterson and Galley road.
The department tweeted Sunday evening of a 2-mile radius wildland fire and is urging residents to evacuate the area. EPCS also urged residents who live in the area of Preble and Boreal Drive, west to Newt Drive to evacuate mandatorily.
CBS News Colorado will update accordingly on evacuations in the area.
