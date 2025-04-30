Denver metro area counties see relatively flat property valuations after years of sharp increases

Property values in the Denver metro area will remain largely flat after more than a decade of sharp increases. In some areas, homeowners may see a slight reduction in home values.

Assessors representing eight counties in the Denver metro area provided an update as homeowners begin receiving their property valuations in the mail. Those counties are Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, and Larimer counties.

Property valuations for the eight Denver metro area counties. Denver Department of Finance

Some areas, like certain areas in Arapahoe County, are not expected to see any increases and could see valuations drop as much as 7%. Others like Jefferson County could see slight increases, as well as Denver and Larimer counties.

"The big news this year is that residential property values have remained relatively flat, and in some cases, even decreased slightly over the 2023 assessment period. For many of us who have experienced double-digit increases in property values over the last few years that greatly affected our property taxes, this will come as a welcome change. That said, those who want to appeal their property valuation are encouraged to do so before the June 9 deadline," said Arapahoe County Assessor PK Kaiser.

This is a big contrast to the last round of valuations two years ago, when many homeowners saw their values skyrocket. In Douglas County, some homeowners saw an increase of 40% or more.

"A negative residential valuation isn't something we've seen since the Great Recession. That's really a relief compared to what happened two years ago," said Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch.

All property valuations are expected to be mailed to property owners in the Denver metro area this week.

Colorado homeowners can access additional counties in each state assessment region online.