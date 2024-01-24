Arrest made 11 days after explosion near downtown Colorado Springs

A 69-year-old man is under arrest and suspected of causing an explosion in Colorado Springs earlier this month. No one was hurt but business owners nearby were concerned.

CSPD

Police arrested Edward Kiley on Tuesday, 11 days after the explosion happened near 548 Costilla Street, which is slightly southeast of the downtown area. They say they believe Kiley may have been involved in other recent explosions and are asking for the public's help in their continuing investigation.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Regional Explosives Unit was called in after the blast on Jan. 12 because it appeared that the explosion resulted from detonation of an improvised explosive device. A CBS TV affiliate in Colorado Springs reported that several business owners were hoping for answers afterwards.

They eventually obtained a search warrant at Kiley's home, located on the 700 block of East Vermijo Avenue. Soon after a search took place and Kiley was arrested.

Anyone with information about the suspect that might help with the investigation is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-700. People who wish to help but want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634- STOP (7867).