Gabriela Vidal

/ CBS Colorado

Gabriela Vidal is a Multiskilled Journalist/Reporter and joined the CBS Colorado news team in July 2023. Gaby is a Chicago native and graduated from the University of Southern California. She is thrilled to call Colorado her new home.

Before joining CBS Colorado, Gaby reported in St. Louis for the CBS affiliate KMOV. While working in Missouri, she received a Mid-American Emmy nomination for her work in live reporting for a variety of breaking news stories in the region. Some of her most notable work was the 2022 school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in South St. Louis, as well as profiling the families who lost their lives in the Edwardsville Amazon tornado collapse.

Gaby's news career started in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, working for KGAN/KFXA. After Iowa, Gaby continued working as a multimedia journalist in Austin, Texas for CBS Austin.

In her free time, you can find Gaby exploring Colorado's beautiful hiking trails and parks, walking her Corgi pup, and trying new restaurant spots. She is so excited to be living in a city that offers both city and nature within a short drive. Gaby is also a huge sports fan (soccer and basketball especially) and cannot wait to check off watching each of the city's teams off her list.

Gaby is honored to have the chance to tell meaningful stories across the Colorado region and meet people along the way. If you have any stories that you would like told or just want to connect with Gaby, contact her through the form below.

Just The Facts

Position: MSJ/ Reporter
Year hired: 2023
Alma Mater: University of Southern California
Why I am journalist: I love storytelling, learning about new subjects and meeting new people.
Dream interview: Beyonce
Role model: My dad
Dream job: I'm doing it!
Star sign: Virgo
Hidden talent: Tri-lingual (English, Spanish, French)
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift
Hometown: Vernon Hills, IL
Hobbies: Soccer, Volleyball, Hiking, Running
Favorite food: Anything seafood
Number of siblings: one younger brother
Number of pets: I have a Corgi named Leia (yes, she is a princess)
Favorite sports team: Real Madrid
Favorite vacation spot: Spain
Least favorite household chore: doing dishes
Least favorite noise: my alarm
Who would play you in a movie? Someone randomly told me I looked like Aubrey Plaza, so we'll go with that.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 3:19 PM

