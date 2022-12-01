Jasmine Arenas is a bilingual reporter who is excited to be working in the capital city of the beautiful state of Colorado. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Jasmine is thrilled to be back in a city that feels similar to her childhood home.

Prior to joining the CBS News Colorado Team in Denver, Jasmine was a multimedia journalist and anchor in Colorado Springs where she was a voice for the Hispanic community, covering anything from human interest stories to immigration to sports. During the pandemic, Jasmine played a huge role in ensuring the Hispanic community was educated on the COVID-19 vaccine and reported extensively on the challenges the community faced during the difficult time.



Jasmine Arenas on Twitter

Prior to Colorado Springs, Jasmine was a multimedia journalist, weather personality, news anchor and sports reporter for KSWT, the CBS affiliate in Yuma, Arizona. That is where she really learned everything from capturing video to writing and editing her own work.

She also worked as a journalist for KAWC Yuma, a radio station at Arizona Western College, where she covered topics that interested the desert southwest communities.

RELATED: See The Whole CBS News Colorado Team

Jasmine considers herself a well-rounded journalist, having tapped into a little bit of everything. She also has a sports background. Her favorite sport depends on the season, but in the fall she loves football and basketball.

She's a proud Cal State Fullerton Titan. Jasmine graduated from the university and started working in the television industry right away. Jasmine interned all over LA. Some internships included the NBC Sportsdesk in Los Angeles where she had a chance to shadow local legends. She was also an intern for Spectrum Sportsnet where she crossed paths with her favorite athlete ever, Kobe Bryant. She's also proud to have worked for Fox Deportes and Fox Sports West (now known as Bally Sports) during her college years. There she assisted talent and production during pre and post Angels, Clippers and LA Kings shows.

When she's not working she enjoys spending time with her family, watching a game, or shopping! She's also a proud Latina with Mexican roots and enjoys her regional Mexican music, dancing and all things that make her culture special!



Read Jasmine Arenas' latest articles.

Just The Facts

Position: MMJ/Reporter

Year hired: 2022

Alma Mater: Cal State University, Fullerton

Why I am journalist: I am a journalist because I love storytelling and uncovering the truth.

Dream interview: I would love to interview Oprah!

Role model: My family and parents. As I get older I realize just how much sacrifice went into making sure I never went to sleep hungry. You can't put a price on that.

Dream job: I have it! But also, a team reporter for a basketball or football team would be cool.

Star sign: Gemini

Favorite musician: I LOVE music so my favorite musician changes all the time depending on my mood.

Hometown: Los Angeles

Number of children: 0

Hobbies: Dancing, lifting, singing

Favorite food: Love me some salsa and a nice warm tortilla!

Number of siblings: I'm the oldest of four! One sister, two brothers.

Number of pets: 2 back home in Compton, CA. Their names are Casper and Amber.

What one word best describes CBS News Colorado: Great

Favorite noise: Ocean waves

What music are you listening to lately? R&B, hip-hop

What keeps you in Colorado? The beautiful views, the four seasons and journalism

Who would play you In a movie? Selena, if she was alive

Send an email to Jasmine Arenas by selecting her name from the pulldown menu below: