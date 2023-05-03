Watch CBS News
1 dead in Tesla charging station shooting at Edgewater Public Market

1 dead in Tesla charging station shooting in Edgewater
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Edgewater police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Tesla charging station on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened about 9:40 a.m. in the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue which is the Edgewater Public Market. 

According to investigators, two adult males were involved in an altercation and one was shot. That victim was injured and rushed to the hospital where he died. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. 

"There were two shots fired and the victim was struck once," said Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jenny Fulton. 

The other adult male initially left the scene but then called 911 and has been detained by Edgewater police officers. What led up to the altercation is being investigated. 

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

