Economic Mobility Summit kicks off at CSU Spur Campus with focus on financial stability

The Economic Mobility Summit is underway at the CSU Spur Campus. The summit is focusing on questions and concerns over financial matters.

This year's summit is at the CSU Spur Campus at the National Western Complex. It's a chance for people to share stories to help others make ends meet in challenging economic times.

The discussion focuses on addressing poverty and providing support for the financial crisis many Americans face.

The summit runs through Thursday and is free to attend for those who register.

