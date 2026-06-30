Eastbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 closed at Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel due to crash

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel due to a crash near Bakerville on Tuesday morning. The closure was from Exit 218: Herman Gulch to Exit 221: Bakerville, four miles west of the Silver Plume area.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel due to a crash near Bakerville on Tuesday morning. CDOT

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen. Driver are urged to find an alternate route.

There are traffic backups in the area. What caused the crash is being investigated.