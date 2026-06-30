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Eastbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 closed at Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel due to crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel due to a crash near Bakerville on Tuesday morning. The closure was from Exit 218: Herman Gulch to Exit 221: Bakerville, four miles west of the Silver Plume area.

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Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel due to a crash near Bakerville on Tuesday morning. CDOT

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen. Driver are urged to find an alternate route. 

There are traffic backups in the area. What caused the crash is being investigated. 

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