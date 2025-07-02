Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed near Limon after multiple people killed in crash, Colorado State Patrol says

Multiple people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck near Limon on Wednesday afternoon and now the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Mile Point 348, about 13 miles west of Limon.

While the exact number of deaths and injuries was not immediately known, a CSP spokeswoman said children were involved.

There was no estimated time for a reopening of the highway and motorists are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to establish a detour.

Limon is about 90 miles east of Denver and about 90 miles east of the Kansas state line.