Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed near Limon after multiple people killed in crash, Colorado State Patrol says

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Multiple people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck near Limon on Wednesday afternoon and now the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Mile Point 348, about 13 miles west of Limon.

i-70-deadly-semi-suv-crash-near-limon-hansen.png
Multiple people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 70 about 13 miles west of Limon on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. CBS

While the exact number of deaths and injuries was not immediately known, a CSP spokeswoman said children were involved.

There was no estimated time for a reopening of the highway and motorists are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to establish a detour.

Limon is about 90 miles east of Denver and about 90 miles east of the Kansas state line.

Austen Erblat

