Eastbound lanes of I-70 over Vail Pass in Colorado closed for at least 6 hours for semi wreckage recovery

Eastbound lanes of I-70 over Vail Pass closed for at least 6 hours for semi wreckage recovery

Eastbound lanes of I-70 over Vail Pass closed for at least 6 hours for semi wreckage recovery

Eastbound lanes of I-70 over Vail Pass closed for at least 6 hours for semi wreckage recovery

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all eastbound lanes of Vail Pass on Tuesday morning to allow crews to recover the wreckage of a semi that crashed last week. All lanes were closed at 9 a.m. with the expectation they would remain closed until at least 3 p.m.

The semi was off I-70 after a crash last week. CBS

The crash on Jan. 8 involved two semi-trucks and a lot of spilled diesel fuel, preventing crews from removing the wreckage.

Vail Fire and Emergency Services

CDOT crews will work on Tuesday to remove what's left of that crash. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at East Vail- Exit 180 were closed. A detour is in place that reroutes drivers off I-70 at East Vail, east on U.S. 24 to Leadville, then Colorado Highway 91 north to get back on I-70 at Copper Mountain.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all eastbound lanes of Vail Pass on Tuesday morning to allow crews to recover the wreckage of a semi that crashed last week. CBS

CDOT says drivers should expect to add about 90 minutes to their travel time if in the area.

Colorado Department of Transportation