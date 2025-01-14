Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound lanes of I-70 over Vail Pass in Colorado closed for at least 6 hours for semi wreckage recovery

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Eastbound lanes of I-70 over Vail Pass closed for at least 6 hours for semi wreckage recovery
Eastbound lanes of I-70 over Vail Pass closed for at least 6 hours for semi wreckage recovery 00:25

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all eastbound lanes of Vail Pass on Tuesday morning to allow crews to recover the wreckage of a semi that crashed last week. All lanes were closed at 9 a.m. with the expectation they would remain closed until at least 3 p.m.  

img-2594.jpg
The semi was off I-70 after a crash last week.  CBS

The crash on Jan. 8 involved two semi-trucks and a lot of spilled diesel fuel, preventing crews from removing the wreckage.

vail-pass-crash-2-vail-fire-and-emergency-services-on-fb.jpg
Vail Fire and Emergency Services

CDOT crews will work on Tuesday to remove what's left of that crash. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at East Vail- Exit 180 were closed. A detour is in place that reroutes drivers off I-70 at East Vail, east on U.S. 24 to Leadville, then Colorado Highway 91 north to get back on I-70 at Copper Mountain.

img-2592.jpg
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all eastbound lanes of Vail Pass on Tuesday morning to allow crews to recover the wreckage of a semi that crashed last week. CBS

CDOT says drivers should expect to add about 90 minutes to their travel time if in the area.

vail-pass-recovery-traffic-map-cdot.jpg
Colorado Department of Transportation
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.