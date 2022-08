Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were reopened Wednesday night due after a closure due to a crash between Floyd Hill and El Rancho. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. All lanes reopened just before 10 p.m.

CDOT

I-70 was closed between exit 248 Beaver Brook at Floyd Hill and exit 251 US 40 at El Rancho.

