EB I-70 shut down at C-470 exit due to accident

Eastbound I-70 shut down at the C-470 exit due to an accident involving three semitrucks and a pickup truck.

Reported injuries are currently unknown at this time and there is no estimate on when the high will be back open.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays.