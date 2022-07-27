Watch CBS News
Eastbound Highway 6 closed from Jefferson County to Tunnel 2 for technical rock rescue

Eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed on Wednesday from the Jefferson County line to Tunnel 2 for a technical rock rescue. The closure was put in place just before noon. 

jeffco-highway-6-rock-rescue.jpg
Jefferson County

The rock climber has non-life threatening injuries. 

jeffco-technical-rock-rescue-highway-6.jpg
Jefferson County

West Metro Fire Rescue and Golden Fire assisted Jefferson County Sheriff's Office with the rescue.  

