Eastbound Highway 6 closed from Jefferson County to Tunnel 2 for technical rock rescue
Eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed on Wednesday from the Jefferson County line to Tunnel 2 for a technical rock rescue. The closure was put in place just before noon.
The rock climber has non-life threatening injuries.
West Metro Fire Rescue and Golden Fire assisted Jefferson County Sheriff's Office with the rescue.
