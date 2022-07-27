Eastbound Highway 6 closed from Jefferson County to Tunnel 2 for technical rock rescue

Eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed on Wednesday from the Jefferson County line to Tunnel 2 for a technical rock rescue. The closure was put in place just before noon.

The rock climber has non-life threatening injuries.

West Metro Fire Rescue and Golden Fire assisted Jefferson County Sheriff's Office with the rescue.

EB Hwy 6 is closed from the #Jeffco county line to tunnel 2 for a technical rock rescue - non life threatening injuries to a rock climber. @WestMetroFire & @GoldenCOFire are assisting. #JCSO pic.twitter.com/aAJWKZuh4p — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 27, 2022