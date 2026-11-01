Early giving starts for Colorado Gives Day, and the need is great across the state

Starting Nov. 1st and through Dec. 8th, Coloradans can support the causes they love through Colorado Gives Day. More than 5000 nonprofit organizations are taking part in fundraising while the Colorado Gives Foundation, PNC and other sponsors provide a $1 million-plus Incentive Fund, which boosts every donation made.

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"Every day, Colorado nonprofits are stocking food pantry shelves, tutoring kids after school, finding homes for shelter animals and helping neighbors find housing and work," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "Colorado Gives Day is a simple way for all of us to put more resources behind that work. When thousands of Coloradans give together, it adds up to more meals served, more kids supported and more nonprofits able to plan for the year ahead."

Rising prices are pushing many Colorado families to food pantries.

At Food Connect Colorado in Aurora, higher costs for groceries, rent and gas have made their lines longer.

Charles Holland knows the line from both sides. He started coming to the pantry after losing a job.

"Without them, I probably wouldn't have any groceries," Holland said.

He now volunteers at the pantry two days a week.

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"It's just heartwarming," Holland said. "It brings joy to my heart."

Sandy Stewart, who leads operations for Food Connect Colorado, said about a third of the people the pantry serves are children. Most of the adults have jobs, she said.

"Even people that have a good job, a lot of them are like, at the end of the month, there is nothing left," Stewart said. "There just isn't."

The pantry gives away 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of food every week and serves more than 500 people.

Stewart, who also volunteers, said she is feeling the squeeze from gas prices alone. She drives to pick up food donations from the pantry's partners.

"I spend almost $500 a month," Stewart said.

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Stewart said there is no place else she would rather be.

"I just really, really, really personally believe in service," she said. "I think it is the most enjoyable part of life."

For Colorado Gives Day, the pantry hopes to serve even more people.

"One hundred percent of what we collect from Colorado Gives Day will go to buying food," she said.

To support Food Connect Colorado, visit https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/Food-Connect-Colorado.

CBS News Colorado is proud to partner with Colorado Gives Day, and to feature organizations participating in what for many nonprofits is the single biggest fundraising event of the year.

It is easy to give and to find the causes that you care most about, in your neighborhood, or around the state.