E-bikes allowed on certain Boulder open space trails starting July 1
Starting July 1, the City of Boulder will allow e-bikes on certain trails in open spaces. The city has released a map showing where Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes will be allowed.
Some of those include Boulder Valley Ranch Trails in the north, Boulder Canyon Trail in the west, and the Marshall Mesa Area Trails in the south.
LINK: BoulderColorado.gov
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.