Colorado mother speaks after guilty plea in son's killing in Florida: "This world lost a beautiful light"

Nearly five years after a Castle Rock father was killed in Florida while protecting his wife and baby from a random attack, the alleged gunman has pleaded guilty. That man could face life in prison.

In Colorado, the victim's mother told CBS Colorado about her son's legacy and the grieving process while she has waited for justice.

"This world lost a beautiful light," said Lora Wakefield, mother of Dustin Wakefield.

Dustin Wakefield loved music, Jesus, and his family. He went to Castle View High School and was in trade school at the time of his death.

"He just was the perfect soul, and the most beautiful light, sweet, gentle friend, son, and husband," Lora said. "He protected kids from being bullied and stuff, so he's always been a protector."

Lora says Dustin met his future wife as a teenager. They soon married and had a baby boy.

"He was just such a good dad," Lora said.

Wakefield Family

In August 2021, Lora got a frantic call from her son's wife.

"I answered it, and she was screaming," Lora said.

The young family was on vacation in Miami, eating dinner on an Ocean Drive patio, when police said a man randomly approached them and pointed a gun at the 1 year old. Dustin got in between the gunman and his family and was shot multiple times.

"The world knew before I did that my son was dead," Lora said. "I saw my son get CPR. Heard the screams. I saw the killer dancing on my son's body."

Lora said videos of the crime and aftermath circulated online. Witnesses recorded the ensuing chaos, one saying the shooter danced on Dustin's body after shooting him.

CBS Colorado's Olivia Young interviews Lora Wakefield. CBS

"It wasn't just one shot, it was five, so between each shot was his dancing and mockery, so it was evil, it was just pure evil," Lora said.

Dustin later died in the hospital.

"There's just grief that you've never heard before, like I just ... it's my worst nightmare happening," Lora said. "You're changed forever. You're never the same ever. I'm not the same woman as I was before this happened."

Police arrested 22-year-old Tamarius Davis on scene. An arrest report states that Davis confessed to the shooting, saying he was high on mushrooms and chose to randomly shoot two people because he felt empowered. The second victim was shot, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"It wasn't God's plan," Lora said.

This week, Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. Lora is frustrated the process has taken nearly five years.

"We actually have felt forgotten," Lora said.

A sentencing date has not been set, but Davis's next hearing is June 12.

"I want to face him, I want to see him, want to look in his eyes and be like, I want to understand how, why," Lora said.

Lora will travel to Florida for the sentencing.

"I don't look to it as closure for me. Closure is not going to happen when I see the killer, closure is going to happen when I hold my son in heaven again," Lora said.

Wakefield Family

She takes comfort in the fact her son died protecting his loved ones.

"He was truly, truly, truly a love and light, and a hero to not just his family, but everybody that was around that area," Lora said. "I'm just so proud of him."

Lora says she knows Dustin still looks over his now 6-year-old son.

"His love continues on," Lora said. "I just don't want him to be forgotten in his legacy, and who he is, and I just want his love to, and God's love to just shine bright still."

Lora says random violence like the kind that took her son's life needs to stop.

"There needs to be answers, you know, to evil that keeps taking lives," Lora said.

She's struggled to find purpose after the senseless tragedy, but urges others to be the light and love she said Dustin was.

"We can make beauty out of ashes, and we can be love and light, and change, try and be a ripple effect of love, and so that's what I ask the world to do, keep being that light, keep being that love, and one little seed can be a ripple effect to change someone else's life," said Lora.