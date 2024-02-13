Watch CBS News
Local News

Durango Police Department, La Plata County Courthouse reopen after white powder scare in southwestern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The FBI and CBI, along with Durango police officers, firefighters and the Colorado State Patrol's Hazmat Unit, were called to the downtown area of Durango on Tuesday morning. Officers responded after suspicious white powder was spread at the entrances of the Durango Police Department, La Plata County Courthouse, and other downtown buildings.

durango-white-powder.jpg
Suspicious looking white powder was spread at entries to the Durango Police Department and La Plata County Courthouse on Tuesday. City of Durango

Both the Durango Police Department and the La Plata County Courthouse reopened after it was determined there was no threat to the public. Court resumed at noon. 

Police in Durango said the white powder was determined to be baking soda. 

Durango is located in southwest Colorado about 335 miles from Denver. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 12:30 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.