DU Athletics launches Together for Colorado Toy Drive

On November 13, 2023, the University of Denver Athletics kicked off its Together for Colorado Toy Drive. For years, DU has partnered with CBS Colorado to collect new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

"It's been a major part of DU Cheer for a long time to get involved, not just our campus, but our larger Denver community. We see this toy drive as a wonderful opportunity to do that and spread a different type of cheer," said Ella Kerrigan, co-captain of the DU Cheer Squad.

Pioneer fans can bring a new, unwrapped toy to any DU athletic event through December 13th, that includes hockey and basketball games.

DU Athletics

Hockey fans are encouraged to participate in the Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in the game against Yale.

"DU hockey fans are going to bring a lot of stuffed animals to throw on the ice during intermission and we'll go out there with massive bags to collect all the toys to donate to kids," said Ellen Clark, co-captain of the DU Cheer Squad.

DU Collection on Saturday, December 10, 2022. CBS

The cheerleaders will also host their annual Shop 'n' Drop collection on the circle drive at the Ritchie Center on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then they will bring all the toys they collect to the Together for Colorado Toy Drive Collection that CBS Colorado is holding on Thursday, December 14, 2023. All the toys are given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver for distribution to the kids and families who are members in all 25 of its clubs.

"We think it's really important because we think every child deserves to get something at the holidays it's just a great way to be involved in the community and give back," said Haley Russell, co-captain of the DU Cheer Squad.

LINK: Together for Colorado Toy Drive