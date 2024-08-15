Drug trafficking leader sentenced to 375+ years in Colorado prison

The drug trafficking leader of an operation out of Weld County was sentenced to 376 years in prison. Jose Arellano-Arredondo, 67, was sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections last week.

In June, a jury found Arellano-Arredondo guilty of more than 40 counts including drug-related and money laundering charges. The conviction followed an undercover investigation by the Weld County Drug Task Force.

Jose Arellano-Arredondo Weld County

The investigation began in 2019 and uncovered that the drugs were transported from Mexico to Nevada and Arizona before reaching the defendant in Greeley. Authorities conducted undercover purchases before executing search warrants at Arellano-Arredondo's home in September 2020.

Law enforcement said they intercepted and seized thousands of fentanyl pills, multiple pounds of methamphetamine, several ounces of cocaine and more than $100,000 in cash. Investigators said it was all connected to Arellano-Arredondo and his co-conspirators' distribution and laundering operations.

"For years, this man flooded our streets and community with massive quantities of poison. The true extent of the lives he destroyed may never be known. He exploited others' addictions for personal profit, and we will not tolerate this behavior in our community," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia said in a statement.