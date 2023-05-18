Drought has finally been eradicated along Colorado's Front Range for first time in almost two years

Thanks to record rain this month, no drought remains anywhere along Colorado's urban corridor for the first time since August 2021. Statewide drought has dropped 19% in 1 week.

Aaron Frye, second from right, stands under umbrellas to stay dry with kids Susanna, 8, Zellie, 13, and their grandmother Sue Gillenwater who came from Virginia to watch her daughter run in the Denver Mothers Day 5K race in City Park on Sunday. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The weekly drought update released Thursday morning showed the percentage of Colorado experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions dropped about 13%. That's a very big change for the weekly drought monitor which typically changes at a glacial pace for improving or worsening conditions.

Colorado drought monitor for the week of May 15, 2023. Data was collected on May 16 and the map was released on May 18. CBS

A week ago, the map looked different with 58% of Colorado including Denver and the Front Range experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions (the precursor to official drought). A week ago 30% of the state also had at least moderate drought and that number is now 11%.

CBS

And more drought improvement is likely in the state's future. Additional rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with some areas likely getting more than 1 inch. Southern Colorado has the best chance for significant rainfall which corresponds well with the worst remaining drought.

CBS

The weather will also stay cooler for the end of the week with high temperatures in the 60s along the Front Range on Thursday and Friday.