Denver is almost on the Top 10 list of wettest Mays on record

At the halfway point of May, Denver has already received over 4.6 inches of rain. The month is on track to be one of the wettest months in the cities history.

It has rained in the Denver metro area six of the last seven days including nearly 3 inches of rain last Thursday, May 11. That day was the eight wettest day on record for any month and was the rainiest single day in Denver since 1973.

All that is needed for Denver to reach the Top 10 list of wettest May's on record is another 0.04" or rain. Once the city reaches 4.68 inches of rain (which could happen on Monday!), May 2023 will displace May 1995 for the 10th wettest day on record.

Additional rain on Monday will be limited with drizzle and light rain from fog in the morning, and then a chance 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. A similar forecast is expected on Tuesday without the morning fog. Then better chances for rain will redevelop Wednesday and especially Thursday.