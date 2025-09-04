Drought conditions improve across Colorado after recent rainfall

After a stretch of beneficial rainfall across the state, Colorado is finally seeing some relief. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows improvements statewide.

CBS

The most notable change? Exceptional drought, the worst category, has been completely eliminated from the map. Areas marked as extreme and severe drought have also decreased in coverage, marking one of the most encouraging updates in months.

Closer to home, the Front Range is also seeing positive changes. Portions of Denver, Adams, and Arapahoe counties have improved from moderate drought to just abnormally dry conditions — a step in the right direction as we head into Colorado's typically drier fall season.