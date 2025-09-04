Watch CBS News
Local News

Drought conditions improve across Colorado after recent rainfall

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Drought conditions improve in Colorado after recent rainfall, according to latest monitor
Drought conditions improve in Colorado after recent rainfall, according to latest monitor 02:56

After a stretch of beneficial rainfall across the state, Colorado is finally seeing some relief. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows improvements statewide. 

drought-monitor.png
CBS

The most notable change? Exceptional drought, the worst category, has been completely eliminated from the map. Areas marked as extreme and severe drought have also decreased in coverage, marking one of the most encouraging updates in months.

Closer to home, the Front Range is also seeing positive changes. Portions of Denver, Adams, and Arapahoe counties have improved from moderate drought to just abnormally dry conditions — a step in the right direction as we head into Colorado's typically drier fall season.

Callie Zanandrie

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue