Drivers face delays after 2 semis crash on I-70 in Colorado mountains

Expect delays on I-70 after semis crash near Avon

Drivers traveling on I-70 near Avon were advised about potential delays from a crash between two semis. The crash happened early Friday morning near mile marker 163.

Two semis crashed overnight on I-70 near Avon. Colorado State Patrol

According to the Colorado State Patrol, two semis crashed about 4:30 a.m. Investigators said one truck was westbound when it went through the left shoulder barrier and into the eastbound lanes where it collided with a semi traveling eastbound.

CSP said there were two people in the eastbound semi and both were rushed to the hospital. It is unclear the extent of their injuries.

There was no reported injury to the westbound driver.

Investigators suspect fatigue in the crash but are still investigating all possible causes.

Drivers are urged to expect delays in the area for several hours on Friday before the roadway is fully open. CSP offered drivers a detour of Highway 6 to get around the crash.