Driver killed by semi-truck after pulling over on E-470 in Aurora, Colorado State Patrol says

The northbound lanes of E-470 are closed in southern Aurora after Colorado State Patrol says a semi-truck struck and killed a driver who pulled over and got out of their car on Friday.

Few details were immediately available, but the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. near the Gartrell Road exit. A CSP spokesman said the driver of an SUV pulled over onto the shoulder and got out of their vehicle for reasons that weren't clear to investigators as of 2 p.m.

That's when, CSP says, a passing semi-truck struck the driver, killing them. CSP said it should know more information about the circumstances that led to the crash later on Friday, but said the semi driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

In the meantime, a detour has been set up for drivers to exit at northbound Jordan Road and then re-enter E-470 north of the crash.