Driver who struck, killed Colorado cyclist Magnus White denied community corrections referral

The woman serving time for the death of rising Colorado cyclist Magnus White will not be moved to community corrections.

Yeva Smilianska was sentenced to four years in prison last spring in the Boulder case. Under Colorado Law, she became eligible to apply for community corrections last month.

Yeva Smilianska talks to her attorney during her sentencing hearing. Cliff Grassmick

On Friday, the Department of Corrections confirmed that her application was denied in Boulder County. A second request in Larimer County was withdrawn because of a new criminal case.

An affidavit says a former employee accused her of depositing the same paychecks multiple times. Smilianska was charged with theft last month in connection with that case.

Magnus White's parents, Michael and Jill White, have become advocates for the cycling community, pushing for increased penalties. They previously raised concerns about how quickly their son's killer became eligible for community corrections.

Magnus White White Family

The Whites released a statement on Friday asserting that the new criminal case is the reason Smilianska's referral was denied, and not the outpouring of community support for their case: