Driver killed in collision with loose tire in Denver metro area

One person was killed in the Denver metro area Tuesday after a collision with a tire on I-25.

According to the Lone Tree Police Department, a driver was heading north on I-25 around 3:15 p.m. when a tire came off their vehicle just north of Ridgegate Parkway. It crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a vehicle heading south on the interstate, fatally injuring the driver.

Authorities said the driver heading north pulled onto the shoulder and stayed at the scene until they arrived. Traffic on I-25 was disrupted for several hours while they investigated the scene.