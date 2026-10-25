Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal Northern Colorado crash, passenger injured

Colorado State Patrol is asking drivers to remember to wear their seatbelts after a fatal crash in Northern Colorado.

According to CSP, an Acura MDX was heading west on Weld County Road 100 when it left the roadway around 11:02 p.m. last night. When the car went north off the road, it overturned and ejected the driver. The driver landed on top of a barbed wire fence north of the roadway.

The vehicle came to a stop in a field north of the road.

CSP said a passenger under the age of 18 was taken to a local area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The 54-year-old man driving the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.