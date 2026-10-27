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Driver crashes through garage in Denver metro area

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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A truck drove through the back wall of a garage in Littleton on Tuesday afternoon. The South Metro Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team rushed to the home at 6654 S. Webster Street about 2 p.m. 

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The South Metro Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team responded after a truck drove through a house at 6654 S. Webster Street. South Metro Fire Rescue

When crews arrived, they discovered the truck had also struck a gas meter. Xcel Energy crews arrived to cap the damaged gas line to the home. No injuries were reported for either the driver or anyone inside the home. 

SMFR crews worked to shore up and stabilize the damaged walls and ceiling after the truck was removed. 

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South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a home in Littleton after a truck crashed through the back wall of a garage.  South Metro Fire Rescue

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident along with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

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