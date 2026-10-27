Driver crashes through garage in Denver metro area
A truck drove through the back wall of a garage in Littleton on Tuesday afternoon. The South Metro Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team rushed to the home at 6654 S. Webster Street about 2 p.m.
When crews arrived, they discovered the truck had also struck a gas meter. Xcel Energy crews arrived to cap the damaged gas line to the home. No injuries were reported for either the driver or anyone inside the home.
SMFR crews worked to shore up and stabilize the damaged walls and ceiling after the truck was removed.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident along with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.