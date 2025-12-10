In effort to combat anti-Muslim biases, Denver mosque invites the community into their place of worship

Every Friday is the weekly Islamic day for gathering praying and learning at mosques across the world. It's no different at the Downtown Denver Islamic Center in Denver, but now they are extending an invitation to visit their mosque through their website and through their interpersonal connections to anyone who wants to see the mosque.

"Like any house of worship in America that welcomes people that try to give people, like, a sense of peace and belonging and grounding," said Mohammad Kolila, the Imam of the Downtown Denver Islamic Center.

Inside the Downtown Denver Islamic Center CBS

That sense of peace has not been tested lately, but nationwide incidents of bigotry and anti-Islamic sentiment have been on the rise, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations' 2025 Civil Rights Report.

Anti-Islamic protests erupted in Dearborn, Michigan. In both Texas and Florida, governors designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist organizations.

"I just think it's hilarious that we see that people are just making that big stereotype as a mosque (as) kind of like hidden places that nobody knows anything about," said Kolila.

CBS

That's why Imam Kolila wants to be a bridge between the Colorado Muslim community and the community at large. While his mosque and most mosques do have stringent security to protect everyone who walks through their doors, he says he will always welcome people with open arms.

"There's nothing to worry about. We're here in downtown and we welcome everybody. We're here for everyone," said Kolila. "We have kids here. We have men and women that come. We have elders. We have people who need accessibility needs because they are disabled. So, it's a place that welcomes everyone and it's safe here to be here."