Downtown Denver hit-and-run sparks concern over pedestrian safety

On Monday afternoon, at the corner of 16th and Market streets in Denver, one would have no idea a life was lost in the area just two nights prior. Outside of caution tape, traffic cones, and a hole in the ground where an electronic billboard used to be, it was business as usual.

Denver police say that early Sunday morning, Milton McBride allegedly sped out of a parking garage on Market Street, hitting the security arm of the garage before getting onto Market Street, where he collided with at least one other vehicle before his truck sped towards the mall. The vehicle collided with an electronic billboard that fell on a pedestrian, killing them. It's a freak accident, but another strange occurrence in this particular area of 16th.

"I'm surprised there's nobody to stop them," said longtime 16th Street area resident Joe Galetovic. "We still don't have, in my opinion, enough police presence."

Since the re-imagining of 16th Street, a key priority of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's administration, pedestrian traffic has started to increase, although it's still far behind pre-pandemic levels. While a large chunk of retail space sits empty, there are more people than usual walking up and down what used to be known as the 16th Street Mall.

"It's heartening," said Galetovic. "The past three weeks, the traffic has increased."

While there is more foot traffic and construction begins to wrap up, pedestrian safety has become a bigger issue for those who spend time downtown. While the main road isn't closed to through traffic, RTD buses are the only vehicles allowed on the road. But occasionally, drivers can get lost and wander down 16th Street without realizing.

Cones and police tape site near the corner of 16th and Market streets in Denver after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash. CBS

"I've definitely seen people driving the wrong way on a one-way street before," said Emile Cessna.

The issue is how to maintain the flow of 16th Street while trying to help keep walkers safe at all hours of the day and night.

"I walk everywhere, so I think pedestrian safety is really important. Having 16th Street be just for pedestrians is great," Cessna added. "I love that. But you also have to have the buses go through. Maybe more barriers or signs, something."

McBride was arraigned in Denver County Court on Monday and faces charges of vehicular homicide.