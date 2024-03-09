Douglas County teen makes blankets for memory care patients

A Douglas County teen is using his senior project to wrap memory care patients in love.

"It can be difficult cause you have your good days and your bad days," said Garrett Hrncir.

For the last few years, Hrncir's grandfather has been struggling with dementia.

"Sometimes I get mixed up as a younger version of my dad," said Hrncir.

CBS

As his family grappled with the painful diagnosis, Hrncir decided to help others in the same boat.

"It's something I really wanted to get the word out and awareness about it," said Hrncir.

For his capstone project, the Skyview Academy senior is making 55 fleece knot blankets, one for every resident of Willowbrook Place, a memory care facility in Littleton.

"I really think it's comforting to kinda feel wrapped in love as it was something you put your heart into creating," said Hrncir.

On Saturday, Hrncir and his friends sat down with Willowbrook residents and made the blankets together.

CBS

"Every resident here is creating it with their fellow residents and I think it's been a great way to strengthen communities," said Hrncir.

The final products will be given to them on March 16.

"It really helps with their dignity and providing purpose for them. And they are really excited!" said Trinity Robinson, life enrichment director at Willowbrook.

Hrncir is fundraising for the cost of blankets and supplies. Any extra funds will be donated to Willowbrook.

He says none of it would have been possible without his friends and family. He plays football and wrestles for Mountain Vista High School and several of his teammates came out to help make blankets.

CBS

"At the beginning stages, we had a rough time creating these blankets. But through neighbors and community we were able to get scissors that cut the fabric better," said Hrncir. "It's been an entire communal effort from people from all over Douglas County."

And of course, his grandfather, who showed up to tie a few knots himself.

"I think he was really pleased to hear about it," said Hrncir.