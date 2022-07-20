Some Douglas County communities under stage 1 drought restrictions

Drought restrictions begin for certain areas of Douglas County on Wednesday. The Centennial Water Board of Directors approved moving to Stage 1 restrictions at a meeting on July 6.

Communities impacted include Highlands Ranch, Solstice and Northern Douglas County Water & Sanitation District. Centennial Water says communities need to reduce water use by 15-20%.

Those communities can only water two days a week after 6 p.m. and before 10 a.m.

The board will meet on July 27 to discuss the possibility of implementing special drought rates. If approved, those would not start until Aug. 1.